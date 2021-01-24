Man arrested in Longford after gardaí raid 'sophisticated cannabis growhouse'

A man has been arrested after a 'sophisticated cannabis growhouse' was raided in north Longford.

Gardaí seized approximately €130,000 of suspected cannabis during the search of a residence in Longford on Saturday afternoon.



The discovery was made when Gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Aughnacliffe, County Longford, at approximately 1pm.





During the course of this search, a sophisticated cannabis growhouse was located in two bedrooms and the basement area of the residence.



The value of the suspected cannabis plants recovered by Gardaí was approximately €45,000. Gardaí also seized approximately €85,000 of suspected cannabis herb.



In total, approximately €130,000 of suspected cannabis was recovered (pending analysis).



A man in his mid 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at Granard Garda Station under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He appeared before a sitting of Mullingar District Court at 1pm today, Sunday 24th January 2021, charged in connection with this investigation.