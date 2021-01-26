A welcome return to milder weather for Tuesday, January 26 for Leitrim and surrounding counties

A wet start today, Tuesday, January 26 but becoming drier during the morning. However, it will remain rather cloudy with a few patches of drizzle and mist about. A much milder day than recently with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Generally cloudy overnight with patchy rain and drizzle. However, drier and clearer across the far north of Ulster with a touch of frost possible. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees across Ulster, ranging 5 to 8 degrees elsewhere.