More Covid-19 cases announced for Leitrim as county reaches over 600 cases in total

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on January 24. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 605 as of midnight on January 22 since counting began last March 21.

The county has recorded 87 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 271.5 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 11 new cases with an incidence rate of 766.6 and 584 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 18 new cases, an incidence rate of 739.4 and 1177 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 545.4 and 352 cases.

In Sligo there are 12 new cases, an incidence rate of 415 and 272 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are 9 new cases recorded today giving it a 384.1 incidence rate and a total of 157 cases in the last fortnight.