Covid-19 infections for Leitrim, Cavan, Roscommon, Donegal and Sligo for January 26, 2021

Less than five new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Leitrim over the last 24 hours. This means our 14 day tally has dropped back to 86 cases.

In Roscommon less than five new cases of the virus were also reported with a two week tally of 241 while in Sligo, five new cases were confirmed bringing the tally for the last fortnight to 268.

In Donegal 38 new cases were recorded with a two week tally of 1,134 while in Cavan 7 new cases were added to the two week total bringing the number of cases in the last fortnight to 562.