Face to face outpatient clinics remain curtailed at Sligo University Hospital

In early January all but very urgent and time critical inpatient and day surgery was curtailed in Sligo University Hospital. In light of very significant pressure in the hospital caused by COVID-19 and high community infection rates, it is now necessary to continue the current restrictions to ensure patient safety and wellbeing. The deferrals are in place for a further two week period and will be kept under review.



Outpatient clinic restrictions continue to be in place, however, some clinics will take place virtually unless it is absolutely necessary for patients to be seen.



Commenting Gráinne Mc Cann, Hospital Manager at SUH said, “We understand that these deferrals may be disappointing and frustrating for patients but this is an important measure to enable the hospital to maintain critical and emergency services. There are many very sick people in Sligo University Hospital and the impact of a surge of cases in the community is now being experienced through hospital admissions over the past weeks. As of 8pm yesterday evening, there were 54 patients in SUH with COVID-19 and five patients requiring Critical Care.



“A small number of procedures where patients require time critical or urgent cancer care will proceed as scheduled. Patients will be notified directly if their appointment is being deferred, we apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, please bear with us as we all hold firm.



“Visiting restrictions remain in place at the hospital. Members of the public should not visit the hospital except on compassionate grounds and these visits must be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

“While Sligo University Hospital continues to be extremely busy our Emergency Department is operating as usual. All those who require emergency care will be treated by our ED strictly in order of medical priority and we encourage the public to only attend the ED in the case of real emergencies. If your health problem is not an emergency then please contact your GP during normal surgery hours or NoWDOC for out of hours GP service.”