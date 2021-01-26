Latest figures show unemployment in Leitrim at over 15%

The economic devastation caused by Covid-19 has been laid bare with new figures revealing that in some counties more than 40pc of the workforce is on State income supports.

The figures show that unemployment in Leitrim stands at 15.8%, however the figures relate to November 2020 and do not take into account the present Lockdown measures.

In Longford the rate is 18.5%, Roscommon stands at 15.6%, Cavan at 14.8%, Donegal at 19.7% and Sligo at 15.5%.