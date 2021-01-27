Leitrim area deaths - Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John William Bradshaw - Mohill, Co Leitrim



John William Bradshaw, Main Street and Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Monday, January 25th, 2021, peacefully following a short illness at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Betty and brother of Edmund and the late Albert, Aubrey and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother-in-law Mae, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Goddaughter Caroline, grandniece Robyn, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and his beloved dog Arthur.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Mohill arriving for Service at 1.30pm on Thursday, 28th January, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

Patrick Ginty - Manchester, England / Ballinamuck, Co Longford



Patrick, Manchester, England and Ballinamuck, Co Longford on Sunday, January 24th, 2021, peacefully in Tameside Hospital, Manchester. Predeceased by his parents Eileen & Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Denise, daughter Siobhan, granddaughter Camryn, brothers John (Ballinamuck) and Martin (England), sister Mary (Ballinamuck), nephews and nieces. Funeral will take place in Manchester.

Mary Neary - Kilglass, Co Roscommon



Mary Neary (nee Cahir), Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon and formerly of Co Clare, on Tuesday, January 26th, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Fearna Manor Nursing Home, Castlerea. Sadly missed by her loving husband Christy, daughters Marie, Kathleen, Breda, son Christopher, grandchildren, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday, January 27th, at 12 noon in St Anne's Church, Slatta. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery.

Patricia Costello - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim / Arklow, Co Wicklow



Patricia Costello, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, Arklow, Co Wicklow and formerly of Harrogate, England, on Monday, 25th January 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Aisling House Nursing Home, Arklow, Co Wicklow. Loyal companion of Kitty Carroll late of Kilcarra, Arklow. Patricia will be sadly missed by Kitty’s sons Patrick & Brendan, daughter Ann Marie (O’Farrell) and their extended families. Patricia’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10 o’clock in St. Joseph’s Church, Templerainey, Arklow. She will be laid to rest afterwards in Archerstown Cemetery, Delvin, Co Westmeath.

John Gilhooly - Arigna, Co Roscommon



John Gilhooly, Stranuane, Arigna, Co. Roscommon on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family. Sadly missed by his sister Mary Guihen, Arigna, sister-in-law Margaret Gilhooly, Kent, England, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, on Thursday morning, January 28th, at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in Curraghs Cemetery, Tarmon.

Christy O'Boyle - Calry, Co Sligo



Christy O'Boyle, Fivemilebourne, Calry, Co Sligo, peacefully, in his 96th year. Predeceased by his wife Bridie (nee Coggins). Sadly missed and dearly loved by his son Liam, daughter-in-law Teresa, grandchildren Tara (Alan), Karen (Dara), Damien (Niamh), Barry (Laura Anne), great-grandchildren Caitlin, Oisin, Rian, Harry, Mary Kate and Molly, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from his home on Thursday morning, January 28th at 11.30am to St Patrick's Church, Calry, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery.

William (Bill) Brennan - Boyle, Co Roscommon



William (Bill) Brennan, Behy, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers James and Joseph. William will be sadly missed by his brother Richard and sister-in-law Teresa (U.K.), nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, to St. Joseph’s Parish Church on Thursday, January 28th, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Reginald (Reggie) Connolly - Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Reginald Connolly, known as Reggie, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on Sunday, 24th January, 2021, following a work accident. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Michael and Teresa, his loving sister Michelle (O'Hara), her husband Sean, his beloved niece and goddaughter Ruby Alice and his beloved nephew Eli and all his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Wednesday, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Mary McGowan - Mohill, Co Leitrim / Clondra, Co Longford

Mary McGowan, Clondra, Co. Longford and formerly Cattan, Mohill and Tawlaughtmore Mohill, peacefully in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill on Monday, January 25th, 2021. Predeceased by her brothers Fr. Myles and John, her sisters Kathleen, Brigid and Sr. Mel. Deeply regretted by her brother Fr. Michael McGowan, Rathcoole, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving for funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen O'Reilly - Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

Maureen O'Reilly (née Jones), O'Reilly's Bar, Main Street, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan, wife of the late Peter, daughter of the late John & Mary Ann Jones, Drumbar, Swanlinbar and mother of the late Elizabeth. Peacefully at Breffni Care Nursing Home, Ballyconnell. Deeply regretted by her loving family, John, Peter (Hertfordshire), Eamon, Carmel, Philomena & Patricia, daughter-in-law Maria, son-in-law Dan O' Sullivan, grandchildren Roísín, Aaron, Clodagh, Ciara, Dáire, Aileen, Emma, Seamus Óg, Ruaidhrí, Cillian, Conor, Finola, Cáthal, Aoife, Shónagh, & Déarbhla, relatives and friends. Maureen's remains will leave her late residence today, Wednesday, at 10.50am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Swanlinbar at 11am for funeral Mass. Burial in Saint Naile's Cemetery, Kinawley immediately afterwards.

Hugh Colreavy - Mohill, Co Leitrim

Hugh Colreavy, The Chalet, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Gortletteragh, on Friday, January 22nd, 2021, peacefully, following many years of ill health, accepted with grace, courage and faith, at University College Hospital Galway. Son of the late Pat and Mary (Annaghoney) and brother of the late Bridget and Fr. Tom, darling husband of Jacinta (nee McGowan), sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael (Mick), John (Jack) and Seamus, sister Kathleen O’Donnell (USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his much loved nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his relatives, neighbours and many friends. Hugh’s funeral cortege will leave his home at 10.30 am today, Wednesday, to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm.

James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co Leitrim

James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, on Thursday, 14th January 2021, peacefully in hospital in Manchester, England following a short illness. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and parents John and Delia, his brothers Jonny, Michael, Phil and sister Della. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick James, brother Daniel (Manchester), sisters Betty (Meath) Eileen, (Longford), Sadie (New York, USA) and Mary Kate (New York, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Jimmy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, 28th January, at 4pm at the Manchester Crematorium.

Mary Traynor - New York / Glenade, Co Leitrim

Mary Traynor (née Grimes), New York, USA and late of Glenade, Co. Leitrim has died peacefully in her home. Predeceased by her husband Owen and siblings Bartley, James and Anne (Tessie). Survived and sadly missed by her sister, Delia Meehan (Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim), son and three daughters, sons and daughter-in-law and ten grandchildren. A Memorial Mass for Mary will take place in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Thursday, 28th January, at 10am.

May they all Rest in Peace