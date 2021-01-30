End of an era for Arigna as John retires after 56 years

End of an era. We use those words to describe quite a few things but never have they been so apt to describe the news that John Reynolds is retiring from his local Arigna shop after 56 years behind the counter.

John will still be behind the counter for a few more weeks until the final logistics on the handover of the business is completed but John is candidly honest about whether he is looking forward to his retirement!

“Not really, I’m not,” John told the Observer, “I am so used to meeting people because I have been at it since I was 14, so it is the end of an era. I loved it but there has been an awful lot of changes, too many to remember really. I will be sad leaving, definitely, but I’ll be looking to do things I never had the chance to.”

John is quick to pay tribute to his loyal customers who have stayed with him down through the years: “Dealing with the local community is a big part of this job, which I’ve always enjoyed. I always liked working with the public.

“It is a very tight knit community out here, you know everybody, you know what they want before they come in at all and I have had some very loyal customers.”

The changing face of Ireland means that local shops are somewhat of a rarity nowadays but John believes the local shop is a key part of a vibrant local community: “A local shop is very important - a shop and post office is vital in any village, a place to interact socially, to get news.

“I’m probably the only one still around from all the old shops that used to be in the villages, it has changed a lot alright but in those days you had no big supermarkets.”

John began his career 56 years ago and it is only his health and the rapid change in technology that sees him step away from the shop: “I worked 80 hours a week but then I got ill, I got bowel cancer . In the hospital, they said you can’t work those hours any more, you’ve got to cut back to 30. So I cut back to 60 hours a week!”

John Reynolds pictured with long time staff member Donna Gilrane in the shop last week Picture: Willie Donnellan



When he first started out in Leydon’s shop at just 14 years of age, the mines in Arigna were the big employer in the area but John, born and bred in Arigna, took a different path: “I never worked in the mines because I went to Leydon's Shop when I was 14, I learned my trade there from Joe Duignan. I did four years there and I was getting two pounds a week, that would be in 1965.

“I came here in 1969 when Flynns were here, Mick and Phil Flynn who had the pub. That was a busy pub, it would be full at 7.30 on a Sunday evening. Losing the mines in 1990 was a big blow to the area. Actually we thought it would be worse but a lot of new things started up afterwards.”

From the days when bills were totted up with a pen and paper to a shopping experience today that includes wireless payment, online shopping and home deliveries, John points to the incredible pace of change in technology as the reason behind his decision to step away from the shop.



“ I loved working in the shop but the changes in technology through the years have brought about my retirement. There is no point in me going into the likes of computers and that now. When I started out, it was really only a counter, book and a biro but now it is all different, computerised invoices and all that and I have got no computer.”

“Technology has changed the way we shop nowadays. There were no big supermarkets when I started out, there was no Aldi or Lidl, nothing like that, and people tend to travel more now to do their shopping. It's very hard to compete with them, you can’t do it.”

Tastes have also been transformed over the years with the shops of today carrying products very different from when John started out: “Tastes have definitely changed, oh they have - you have low fats and all these kind of things, when I started off, there was only one kind of thing, a loaf was a loaf and that was it. People are definitely looking for more choice now, you have to have a lot of choice.”



John is also keen to pay tribute to his staff from down through the years and it is no coincidence that his current staff have been with him for years: “I’ve had great staff down through the year. I have three part time girls altogether - one of them is here, it must be 16 years, another is 11 years: Ann Keaveney and Marie Keaveney, who are actually mother and daughter, and Donna Gilrane.”

John stepping away does not mean the end of the shop for Arigna and the shop will be taken over by Ronan and Bert from the Miner’s Inn, something that pleases John: “I want to wish the best of luck to Ronan and Bert and I am glad they are keeping it on as a grocery, I am delighted.

“I hope they will be as happy and as lucky in it as I have been here. The shop will go on as normal and the girls are all being kept on as well which is great.”

Finally, John thanked his customers and staff for their support and loyalty down through the years: “Just to say thanks to all my loyal customers who have supported me in the last 56 years. Also the staff, past and present, and particularly the ones I have now, Donna, Ann and Marie, also the suppliers for calling every week - without them I wouldn’t have managed either.”