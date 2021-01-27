The new Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2021

Four newcomers have been awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand status in the new Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2021 just published.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise those establishments offering good food at affordable prices.

Four newcomers that join the list of 18 Irish Bib Gourmand recipients in this year’s Guide are Spitalfields in The Coombe, Dublin; Volpe Nera in Blackrock, Dublin; Goldie in Cork City; and Table Forty One in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Others, all of which retain Bib Gourmand status from earlier years, include:

Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegall, Co. Carlow

1826 Adare, Adare, Co. Limerick

Aldridge Lodge, Duncannon, Co. Wexford

Chart House, Dingle, Co. Kerry

Land to Sea, Dingle, Co. Kerry

The Courthouse, Carrickmacross, Co.Monaghan

Kai Restaurant, Galway City

Tartare Café and Wine Bar, Galway City,

Morrissey’s, Doonbeg, Co. Clare

Thyme, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Uno Mas, Aungier Street, Dublin

Pichet, Trinity Street, Dublin

Pigeon House, Clontarf, Dublin

Richmond, Portobello, Dublin.

Michelin Star Establishments

One newcomer – Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore, Co. Cork – joins the list of 18 Michelin Star recipients in the Republic of Ireland whose names feature in the 2021 Michelin Guide.

Other restaurants that hold their Michelin Star from previous years are the Two Star Restaurants Patrick Guilbaud and The Greenhouse in Dublin City, along with Aimsir in Celbridge.

One Star Dublin establishments are Chapter One, Variety Jones and L’Ecrivain in Dublin City, and Liath in Blackrock village.

Elsewhere, other One Star restaurants are Aniar and Loam in Galway City, Campagne and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel in Co. Kilkenny, Wild Honey Inn in Co. Clare, House Restaurant at Ardmore's Cliff House Hotel in Co. Waterford, Ichigo Ichie in Cork City, Chestnut in Ballydehob, West Cork, Bastion in Kinsale and The Oak Room at Adare Manor in Co. Limerick.

This year’s Guide sees the introduction of the new Michelin Green Star distinction, highlighting restaurants that are leaders in sustainability practices.

Ireland’s three Michelin Green Star recipients are Kai and Loam Restaurant (both Galway City) and Inis Meáin Restaurant and Suites on the Aran Island of Inishmaan in Co. Galway.

Ross Lewis of Chapter One in Dublin was honoured with the Michelin Chef Mentor Award 2021, whilst Noble Restaurant in Holywood won the Michelin Service and Welcome Award 2021.