Large crowd attends Traveller funeral in Carrick-on-Shannon today

The Leitrim Observer has been contacted by several people from the Carrick-on-Shannon area about a Traveller funeral which took place today in the town and was attended by hundreds of people who blatantly defied the current public health rules.

A number of vehicles with registration plates from outside the jurisdiction were also noted in attendance.

Locals expressed their disgust that such numbers of people attended, and were allowed to attend, a funeral at the height of the current Level 5 restrictions in place in the country.

Gardai were in attendance at the entrance to St Mary's Cemetery this afternoon. The Leitrim Observer has asked the Garda Press Office for a comment on what transpired today.

A video has been sent to the paper showing the horse drawn hearse but we will not be publishing it for privacy reasons.

Only last November, Pavee Point, a Traveller representative group, called on Travellers as well as all members of society to adhere to the public health guidelines.