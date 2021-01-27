5 new cases reported in Co Leitrim

A breakdown of the figures for Leitrim and neighbouring counties follows. Leitrim has again recorded the lowest numbers across the categories:

Leitrim:

Today's cases to midnight Jan 26th - 5

5 day moving average to midnight Jan 26th - 5

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - 271.5

New cases during last 14 days - 87

Roscommon:



Today's cases - <5



5 day moving average - 6



14-day incidence rate - 336.2



New cases during last 14 days - 217

Sligo:

Today's cases - 6



5 day moving average - 14



14-day incidence rate - 398.3



New cases during last 14 days - 261

Longford:

Today's cases - 13



5 day moving average - 10



14-day incidence rate - 347.4



New cases during last 14 days - 142

Cavan:

Today's cases - 25



5 day moving average - 20



14-day incidence rate - 682.6



New cases during last 14 days - 520



Donegal:

Today's cases - 48



5 day moving average - 42



14-day incidence rate - 656.4



New cases during last 14 days - 1,045