Covid-19
5 new cases reported in Co Leitrim
Figures relatively low in neighbouring counties
A breakdown of the figures for Leitrim and neighbouring counties follows. Leitrim has again recorded the lowest numbers across the categories:
Leitrim:
Today's cases to midnight Jan 26th - 5
5 day moving average to midnight Jan 26th - 5
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - 271.5
New cases during last 14 days - 87
Roscommon:
Today's cases - <5
5 day moving average - 6
14-day incidence rate - 336.2
New cases during last 14 days - 217
Sligo:
Today's cases - 6
5 day moving average - 14
14-day incidence rate - 398.3
New cases during last 14 days - 261
Longford:
Today's cases - 13
5 day moving average - 10
14-day incidence rate - 347.4
New cases during last 14 days - 142
Cavan:
Today's cases - 25
5 day moving average - 20
14-day incidence rate - 682.6
New cases during last 14 days - 520
Donegal:
Today's cases - 48
5 day moving average - 42
14-day incidence rate - 656.4
New cases during last 14 days - 1,045
- The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says county data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on