Covid-19

5 new cases reported in Co Leitrim

Figures relatively low in neighbouring counties

Covid-19

A breakdown of the figures for Leitrim and neighbouring counties follows. Leitrim has again recorded the lowest numbers across the categories:

Leitrim:

Today's cases to midnight Jan 26th - 5

5 day moving average to midnight Jan 26th - 5

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - 271.5

New cases during last 14 days  - 87

Roscommon:
 
Today's cases - <5
 
5 day moving average - 6
 
14-day incidence rate - 336.2
 
New cases during last 14 days - 217

Sligo:

Today's cases - 6
 
5 day moving average - 14
 
14-day incidence rate - 398.3
 
New cases during last 14 days - 261

Longford:

Today's cases - 13
 
5 day moving average - 10
 
14-day incidence rate - 347.4
 
New cases during last 14 days - 142

Cavan:

Today's cases - 25
 
5 day moving average - 20
 
14-day incidence rate - 682.6
 
New cases during last 14 days - 520
 
Donegal:

Today's cases - 48
 
5 day moving average - 42
 
14-day incidence rate - 656.4
 
New cases during last 14 days - 1,045

  • The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
     
  • The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says county data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.