Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 28, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Pat Rooney - Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Pat Rooney of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sister Mary Margaret, his brother Gerry, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. John Pat will be extremely well known locally due to his remarkable 55 years of service on the staff of Killasnett Co-Op. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings, John Pat’s Funeral Mass will be private to family. The Mass will be streamed live on Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page.

Roger Lipsett - Parke, Kinlough, Leitrim / Palmerstown, Dublin



Roger Lipsett, 125 Culmore Road, Palmerstown, Co. Dublin. Formerly of Parke, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Removal of remains on Friday morning at 10:45 from Gilmartins Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Kinlough to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Rossinver Road, Kinlough. Roger's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook page.

Teresa Donohoe (née Cooke) - Annagh, Moyne, Longford



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Brian, sisters Mae Gilchriest, Bridget Murray, Rita Maguire, Ellen Stacom, Brothers Arthur and Monsignor John. Sadly missed by her daughters Cabrini (Hackett) and Miriam (Doyle), sons Gerry, John (New Jersey), Noel (New Jersey), Padraig, Thomas and Mel (New Jersey) sons-in-law Michael and Brian, daughters-in-law, Chris, Louise, Christiane and Aoife, grandchildren, brother Paddy (Gortermone), sister Sr. Kathleen (Loretto Convert, Navan), sister-in-law Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and and friends. Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Legga, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday 29th, followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://churchtv.ie/legga.html

James Christopher Enright - Railway Road, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of James Enright, Railway Road, Belturbet. Died 27/1/2021, peacefully, at his residence in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his parents and brother John Joe, Ballynacally, Clare. Beloved husband of Ann Marie, his death is deeply regretted by daughters Sheila, Áine, Nuala, son Séamus, grandchildren Shannen and Oilibhéar, great-grandchild Aidy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends. Jim's remains will be removed from his residence on Friday, 29th January, where the cortège will travel to the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Belturbet for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

John William Bradshaw - Mohill, Co Leitrim



John William Bradshaw, Main Street and Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Monday, January 25th, 2021, peacefully following a short illness at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Betty and brother of Edmund and the late Albert, Aubrey and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother-in-law Mae, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Goddaughter Caroline, grandniece Robyn, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and his beloved dog Arthur.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Mohill arriving for Service at 1.30pm on Thursday, 28th January, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

Patrick Ginty - Manchester, England / Ballinamuck, Co Longford



Patrick, Manchester, England and Ballinamuck, Co Longford on Sunday, January 24th, 2021, peacefully in Tameside Hospital, Manchester. Predeceased by his parents Eileen & Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Denise, daughter Siobhan, granddaughter Camryn, brothers John (Ballinamuck) and Martin (England), sister Mary (Ballinamuck), nephews and nieces. Funeral will take place in Manchester.

Patricia Costello - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim / Arklow, Co Wicklow



Patricia Costello, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, Arklow, Co Wicklow and formerly of Harrogate, England, on Monday, 25th January 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Aisling House Nursing Home, Arklow, Co Wicklow. Loyal companion of Kitty Carroll late of Kilcarra, Arklow. Patricia will be sadly missed by Kitty’s sons Patrick & Brendan, daughter Ann Marie (O’Farrell) and their extended families. Patricia’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10 o’clock in St. Joseph’s Church, Templerainey, Arklow. She will be laid to rest afterwards in Archerstown Cemetery, Delvin, Co Westmeath.

John Gilhooly - Arigna, Co Roscommon



John Gilhooly, Stranuane, Arigna, Co. Roscommon on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family. Sadly missed by his sister Mary Guihen, Arigna, sister-in-law Margaret Gilhooly, Kent, England, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, on Thursday morning, January 28th, at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in Curraghs Cemetery, Tarmon.

Christy O'Boyle - Calry, Co Sligo



Christy O'Boyle, Fivemilebourne, Calry, Co Sligo, peacefully, in his 96th year. Predeceased by his wife Bridie (nee Coggins). Sadly missed and dearly loved by his son Liam, daughter-in-law Teresa, grandchildren Tara (Alan), Karen (Dara), Damien (Niamh), Barry (Laura Anne), great-grandchildren Caitlin, Oisin, Rian, Harry, Mary Kate and Molly, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from his home on Thursday morning, January 28th at 11.30am to St Patrick's Church, Calry, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery.

William (Bill) Brennan - Boyle, Co Roscommon



William (Bill) Brennan, Behy, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers James and Joseph. William will be sadly missed by his brother Richard and sister-in-law Teresa (U.K.), nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, to St. Joseph’s Parish Church on Thursday, January 28th, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Mary McGowan - Mohill, Co Leitrim / Clondra, Co Longford

Mary McGowan, Clondra, Co. Longford and formerly Cattan, Mohill and Tawlaughtmore Mohill, peacefully in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill on Monday, January 25th, 2021. Predeceased by her brothers Fr. Myles and John, her sisters Kathleen, Brigid and Sr. Mel. Deeply regretted by her brother Fr. Michael McGowan, Rathcoole, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving for funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co Leitrim

James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, on Thursday, 14th January 2021, peacefully in hospital in Manchester, England following a short illness. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and parents John and Delia, his brothers Jonny, Michael, Phil and sister Della. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick James, brother Daniel (Manchester), sisters Betty (Meath) Eileen, (Longford), Sadie (New York, USA) and Mary Kate (New York, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Jimmy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, 28th January, at 4pm at the Manchester Crematorium.

Mary Traynor - New York / Glenade, Co Leitrim

Mary Traynor (née Grimes), New York, USA and late of Glenade, Co. Leitrim has died peacefully in her home. Predeceased by her husband Owen and siblings Bartley, James and Anne (Tessie). Survived and sadly missed by her sister, Delia Meehan (Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim), son and three daughters, sons and daughter-in-law and ten grandchildren. A Memorial Mass for Mary will take place in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Thursday, 28th January, at 10am.

May they all Rest in Peace