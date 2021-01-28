Irish Water are replacing approximately 1.4km of problematic watermains in Gortfada, Co Leitrim

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is replacing approximately 1.4km of old, problematic, trunk watermains in Gortfada, Co Leitrim that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage which caused water supply disruptions for customers in the area.

The mains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes and the works are being carried out in accordance with Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.The mains that are being replaced are on the R202 from Gorafada to Cornagresha. The works are due to commence in early February and will be completed by the end of April. Once completed customers in this area will enjoy an improved water supply with less disruption. Farran’s Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water in line with Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Commenting on the project Declan Cawley, Irish Water said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some traffic management in place. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

“This mains replacement work is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Leitrim and we would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential job.”

Customers have been notified about the works and can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.