Stolen children's bicycles recovered by Sligo Gardaí

Two children's bicycles, believed to be stolen are in the possession of Gardaí in Sligo and the hunt is now on to reunite them with their rightful owners.



Gardaí on patrol on Wednesday night, January 27 stopped three males cycling in the Sligo town area. One bike was confirmed as having been stolen and gardaí have since spoken to the owner of this bicycle. Gardaí are of the belief that the other two bicycles are also stolen and would like to get them back to the rightful owners.



The investigation is continuing.

You can contact Sligo Gardaí on 0719157000 if you can help or if you believe you are the rightful owners of these bikes.