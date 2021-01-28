Leitrim sees another small rise in Covid-19 cases but fortnightly figures declining

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on 27.

The county has recorded 79 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 246.5 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 11 new cases with an incidence rate of 599.9 and 457 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 63 new cases, an incidence rate of 599.9 and 955 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 11 new cases, an incidence rate of 294.4 and 190 cases.

In Sligo there are 15 new cases, an incidence rate of 384.5 and 252 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are less then 13 new cases recorded today giving it a 362.1 incidence rate and a total of 148 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 Day Incidence is 225.8 while the 5-day moving average is 1,294.

Leitrim has a 5-day moving average of less than 5.