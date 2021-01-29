Leitrim deaths - Friday, January 29, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James Christopher Enright, Railway Road, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of James Enright, Railway Road, Belturbet. Died 27/1/2021, peacefully, at his residence in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his parents and brother John Joe, Ballynacally, Clare. Beloved husband of Ann Marie, his death is deeply regretted by daughters Sheila, Áine, Nuala, son Séamus, grandchildren Shannen and Oilibhéar, great-grandchild Aidy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends. Jim's remains will be removed from his residence on Friday, 29th January, where the cortège will travel to the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Belturbet for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines for those standing in funeral procession. Due to current guidelines Jim's funeral will be private to family only. Mass will be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/505696631, followed by burial at Drumalee Cemetery. A man of deep faith and great love for family, he will be fondly remembered far and wide for his many years working with Coillte, in community development, and as a volunteer with St Joseph's Young Priests Society and St Vincent de Paul.

Felix Dolan, Golagh, Glangevlin, Cavan



Felix Dolan, Golagh, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sister Rose (Birmingham), nieces, nephews, relations, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Saturday 30th January at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, with cremation in Lakeland Crematorium Cavan at 1.30pm. In compliance with current Covid 19 guidelines, Felix's funeral Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. Felix's funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://tinyurl.com/ycxpvmka

Brian Finlay, Drumgeaglom, Leitrim Village, Leitrim



Brian Finlay, Drumgeaglom, Leitrim Village, Co Leitrim, Thursday 28th January 2021, peacefully, in the kind and tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his father, George, mother, Josephine and sister, Joan. Beloved husband of Kathleen (née Lyttle) and dear father to Donna and Melanie. Sadly missed by his sisters, Anne and Geraldine, sons-in-law Marc and Keith, brothers-in-law, Danny, Ted and Adonis, grandchildren, Sean and Bryony, great grandchildren, Aria, Bella and Lettie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. The funeral cortége will leave the family home on Saturday 30th January at 1.45pm for cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Annette Gilheany (née Rudden), Clogher, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Annette died suddenly at Cavan General Hospital on Wednesday night. She leaves behind, heartbroken, her husband Damien, two sons Ciaran and Stephen, brothers PJ and Thias along with brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Annette was always a warm and loving person who was loved by so many and brought with her a positivity that lit up any room she entered. In line with current Government restrictions, Annette's home and funeral will be private to family and close friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Fr Brendan Heeran C.S.Sp., Kimmage Manor, Dublin / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



(Kimmage Manor and late of Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim) 26th January 2021. Missionary in Kenya and Ireland. Deeply regretted by his sisters Sr Margaret MSHR, Rita, Sr Annetta OSF, Sr Fidelma RSM and Monica, brother-in-law Willie and sisters-in-law Josie and Mary, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, and Spiritan confrères. Predeceased by his brothers Colm, Tim and Pádraig, sisters Maura, Sr Christina MSHR, and Sr Sheila RSM. In accordance with current Government guidance a Private Funeral Mass for Fr Brendan will be held at 11am today, Friday (January 29th) which may be followed through our Web camera at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage

PJ McLoughlin, Bohey, Dromahair, Leitrim



The death has occurred of PJ McLoughlin, Bohey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim peacefully at North West Hospice. Sadly missed by his sisters Carmel Feehily (Newtownmanor) and Mary Sheerin (Enniskillen), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings, PJ’s Funeral Mass will be private to family. The Mass can be viewed on Churchtv.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Rowland Ainge, Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon



Rowland Ainge, Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Cleveleys, Blackpool, England, January 28th 2021; Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Sara. Rowland will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Kirsty, sons Lincoln (U.K.) and Jim Tyson (Guernsey), Kirsty’s partner Phillip, grandsons Sam and Callum, Brother Tom (Blackpool), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday (February 1st) to The Church of Ireland, Green Street, Boyle, for Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Graveyard. Due to current Government guidelines, Rowland’s Funeral Service will take place privately for family only please. It will be live-streamed through Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Director’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

May they all Rest in Peace