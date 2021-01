Just 5 cases again reported for Co Leitrim

Here is breakdown of the figures for Leitrim and neighbouring counties as of midnight on January 29, 2021.

Leitrim has again recorded the lowest numbers across the categories:

Leitrim:

Today's cases to midnight Jan 29th - 5

5 day moving average to midnight Jan 29th - 4

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - 215.3

New cases during last 14 days - 69

Roscommon:



Today's cases - 12



5 day moving average - 7



14-day incidence rate - 232.4



New cases during last 14 days - 150

Sligo:

Today's cases - 26



5 day moving average - 13



14-day incidence rate - 272.3



New cases during last 14 days - 244

Longford:

Today's cases - 14



5 day moving average - 12



14-day incidence rate - 391.5



New cases during last 14 days - 160

Cavan:

Today's cases - 18



5 day moving average - 15



14-day incidence rate - 479.2



New cases during last 14 days - 365



Donegal:

Today's cases - 59



5 day moving average - 49



14-day incidence rate - 529.6



New cases during last 14 days - 843