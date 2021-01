6 new cases in Leitrim but incidence rate continues to drop

A breakdown of the figures for Leitrim and neighbouring counties follows. Leitrim has again recorded the lowest numbers across the categories:

Leitrim:

Today's cases to midnight Jan 30th - 6

5 day moving average to midnight Jan 30th - 4

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - 209.7

New cases during last 14 days - 67

Roscommon:



Today's cases - 8



5 day moving average - 8



14-day incidence rate - 216.9



New cases during last 14 days - 140

Sligo:

Today's cases - 15



5 day moving average - 15



14-day incidence rate - 358.6



New cases during last 14 days - 235

Longford:

Today's cases - <5



5 day moving average - 12



14-day incidence rate - 386.6



New cases during last 14 days - 1158

Cavan:

Today's cases - 20



5 day moving average - 18



14-day incidence rate - 491.0



New cases during last 14 days - 374



Donegal:

Today's cases - 31



5 day moving average - 48



14-day incidence rate - 479.9



New cases during last 14 days - 764