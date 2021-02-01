Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, February 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eamon Kerrigan, Glencar, Co Leitrim



Eamon Kerrigan, Drummonds, Glencar, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his home on Saturday, 30th January, 2021. Will be sadly missed by his brothers Seamus, Brendan, Malachy, Maurice, Derek, sisters Veronica, Dora, Teresa, Sharon, Olivina, Jacqueline, Frances, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law,c ousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar on Monday, February 1st, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook page.

Elizabeth (Eileen) Coen, Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Eileen) Coen (née Devaney), Jinks Avenue, Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim, peacefully, on Friday, 29th January, 2021, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Sligo University Hospital. Eileen, predeceased by her husband Mehaul. Beloved mother of John and Margaret (Barlow). Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Avril, son-in-law Robbie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral will arrive to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Tuesday, February 2nd, at 12pm for Requiem Mass, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery after. Eileen’s funeral mass is live at https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral/

Christopher (Chris) Flannery, London, England, Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Flannery, London, England and his family was formerly of 33 Temple Street, Sligo Town, and Dromahair, Co Leitrim, peacefully, after a short illness at St. George's Hospital, London. Predeceased by his father John Flannery. Beloved husband of Sandra, son of Ethel and dear father of Berenice, Raymond, Jessica, Joella, Rachel and Kelly. Sadly missed by his wife, mother, daughters, son, his much loved grandchildren, his many cousins in Sligo, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege will leave The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo at 11:45am to arrive to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Friday, February 5, at 12pm for Requiem Mass, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery after. You can stream Christopher’s funeral Mass live by following this link https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral/

Matt Clinton, Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Matt Clinton, Knocknarea Villas, Sligo and formerly Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, on Saturday, 29th January, 2021, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Brother of the late Sean and the late Bridget (Clancy). Beloved husband of Breege and loving dad of Siobhán and Majella. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (O’Hara), sons-in-law Kevin and Ian, grandchildren Matthew, Hugh, John, Kate, Daniel, Niall, Sarah and Anna, nephew, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing privately at his home. Removal on Monday to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral. Burial afterwards in Creevelea New Cemetery, Dromahair.

Sheila Dufficy (née O'Sullivan), Drumcondra, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon / Kerry



The death has occurred of Mrs Sheila (Brigid) Dufficy (née O'Sullivan), in her 88th year, late of Elphin Street, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon recently resident in Dublin. Sheila passed away on the morning of Saturday 30th January, peacefully, in the Mater Hospital, in the company of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband, Jack. Loving mother, and best friend, of four children; grandmother of David, and devout Roman Catholic. Native of Kerry, youngest and last surviving of her immediate family. Sadly missed by her daughter, Jean, and her sons, Anthony, John and Michael, grandson David, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place at the Church of St Columba, in Iona Road Parish, with a subsequent interment, in Sheila's native Kerry.

Mealla Whelan, Stracomer Hill, Bundoran, Donegal



Peacefully at Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin. Precious and much loved daughter of Sinead (nee Travers, Lagheybarr, Laghey) and Aiden, Ballyshannon. Removal today, Monday, to St Bridget's Church, Ballintra for Mass of the Angels at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Mealla's Funeral Mass can also be viewed on churchservices.tv/ballintra

Rowland Ainge, Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

Rowland Ainge, Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Cleveleys, Blackpool, England, on January 28th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his wife Sara. Rowland will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Kirsty, sons Lincoln (U.K.) and Jim Tyson (Guernsey), Kirsty’s partner Phillip, grandsons Sam and Callum, Brother Tom (Blackpool), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday, February 1st, to The Church of Ireland, Green Street, Boyle, for Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Graveyard. Funeral Service will be live-streamed through Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Director’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

May they all Rest in Peace