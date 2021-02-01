What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties for Monday, February 1

Cloudy and damp with further outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Some dry interludes late in the afternoon. Heavy rain will extend from the Atlantic later in the day. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Moderate southeast breezes, fresh on northern coasts.

TONIGHT

Heavy rain will extend across the province overnight, clearing to blustery scattered showers by morning. Fresh southeasterly winds veering southwesterly as the rain clears. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.