February 2

The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Wet and breezy on Tuesday, February 2 with frequent showers or longer spells of rain. Some of the showers may be thundery with hail. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees and fresh southwesterly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will continue tonight, mainly over the west and north with showers and clear spells elsewhere. Windy, especially near western and southern coasts with strong and gusty southwest winds, easing towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.