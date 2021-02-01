New Covid figures released for Leitrim and the surrounding counties

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on January 31.

The county has recorded 67 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 209.1 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the second lowest incidence rate in the country after Roscommon.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 6 new cases with an incidence rate of 430.6 and /328 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 27 new cases, an incidence rate of 475.5 and 757 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 7 new cases, an incidence rate of 201.4, the lowest in the country, and 130 cases.

In Sligo there are 6 new cases, an incidence rate of 346.4 and 227 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are less then 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 376.8 incidence rate and a total of 154 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 Day Incidence is 182.6 while the 5-day moving average is 1,288.

Locally the 5-Day moving average of new cases in Leitrim is 4, in Roscommon it is 7, in Cavan it is 14, in Donegal it is 44, in Sligo it stands at 15 and in Roscommon it is 10.