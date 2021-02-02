Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Marcus McFadden, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Athy, Kildare



Marcus McFadden, late of Toastal Terrace, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, and Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, Co. Kildare, passed peacefully Monday 1st February, 2021. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Sylvester and sister Theresa Hutchinson. Mourned by his brother Frank, sister-in-law Christina McFadden, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons). Funeral Mass for Marcus will be held in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy on Wednesday (February 3rd) at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.parishofathy.ie.

Maura Behan (née McGovern), Ballinteer, Dublin / Newtowngore, Leitrim



Maura (Mary), late of Ludford Road, Ballinteer, peacefully while surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff at Leopardstown Park Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband James. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Fiona and Anita and her son Gerry in Australia, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Rebecca, cherished grandchildren Kynan, Faith, Lauren, Aoife and Olivia, sisters-in-law Eileen and Anne, brother-in-law Joseph, lifelong friends and neighbours Mary Bridget and Jimmy, Breda and Michael, the staff, residents and all of Mary’s friends in Glencullen at the Leopardstown Park Hospital, extended family, neighbours and friends. The Funeral Cortege will pass by Ludford Road at approximately 10:45am on Wednesday morning, followed by a private family funeral. Due to current restrictions a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 3rd February, for those who cannot attend but would have liked to the Mass can be viewed at this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer followed by burial with her late husband at Shanagolden Cemetery, Co. Limerick.

Martina Martin (née Mc Goldrick),Killycluggan, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Martina Martin (nee Mc Goldrick), Killycluggan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. February 1st 2021 peacefully at the Galway Clinic. Sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, family Paula (Andrew), James (Aileen), Louise (Brett), Eoghan, sisters Mella & Louise, brothers Killian, Seamus, Allo, Damien, Noel, Paul & Kevin, grandchildren Amee, Jack & Rian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to government and HSE covid restrictions Martina's Funeral Mass & burial will be strictly private in the presence of her family. Removal of her remains on Wednesday morning from Finnegan's Funeral Home, Cavan at 11 o'clock, arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Removal from the funeral home for family only please. The funeral mass will be streamed on the Corlough/Templeport facebook page.

Elizabeth (Eileen) Coen, Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Eileen) Coen (née Devaney), Jinks Avenue, Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim, peacefully, on Friday, 29th January, 2021, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Sligo University Hospital. Eileen, predeceased by her husband Mehaul. Beloved mother of John and Margaret (Barlow). Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Avril, son-in-law Robbie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral will arrive to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Tuesday, February 2nd, at 12pm for Requiem Mass, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery after. Eileen’s funeral mass is live at https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral/

Christopher (Chris) Flannery, London, England, Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Flannery, London, England and his family was formerly of 33 Temple Street, Sligo Town, and Dromahair, Co Leitrim, peacefully, after a short illness at St. George's Hospital, London. Predeceased by his father John Flannery. Beloved husband of Sandra, son of Ethel and dear father of Berenice, Raymond, Jessica, Joella, Rachel and Kelly. Sadly missed by his wife, mother, daughters, son, his much loved grandchildren, his many cousins in Sligo, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege will leave The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo at 11:45am to arrive to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Friday, February 5, at 12pm for Requiem Mass, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery after. You can stream Christopher’s funeral Mass live by following this link https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral/

Sheila Dufficy (née O'Sullivan), Drumcondra, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon / Kerry



The death has occurred of Mrs Sheila (Brigid) Dufficy (née O'Sullivan), in her 88th year, late of Elphin Street, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon recently resident in Dublin. Sheila passed away on the morning of Saturday 30th January, peacefully, in the Mater Hospital, in the company of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband, Jack. Loving mother, and best friend, of four children; grandmother of David, and devout Roman Catholic. Native of Kerry, youngest and last surviving of her immediate family. Sadly missed by her daughter, Jean, and her sons, Anthony, John and Michael, grandson David, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place at the Church of St Columba, in Iona Road Parish, with a subsequent interment, in Sheila's native Kerry.

May they all Rest in Peace