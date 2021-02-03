What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties this Wednesday?

Today, Wednesday, February 3 rain will move into the southern part of Connacht through the morning, spreading to most places throughout the day before clearing eastwards. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in moderate and occasionally fresh south to southeast winds, being gusty for a time along coasts.

Tonight

Bands of rain or showers will continue overnight clearing northeastwards by morning with occasional clear spells developing in the west and south. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly or cyclonic variable breezes.