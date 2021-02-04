Cloudy with more showers for Thursday, February 4

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain today, Thursday, February 4. However, some clear spells may develop later over Munster. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in the northern half of the country, 7 to 9 elsewhere in light to moderate westerly breezes, veering northerly during the afternoon.

Tonight

Showers will become mostly confined to coastal counties overnight with some turning wintry over higher ground in Ulster. Some clear spells will develop later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with some ground frost developing with light to moderate northerly breezes.