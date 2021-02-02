More Covid-19 cases in Leitrim announced today

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on February 1.

The county has recorded 64 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 199.7 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 10 new cases with an incidence rate of 417.5 and 318 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 15 new cases, an incidence rate of 428.4 and 682 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 179.7, the lowest in the country, and 116 cases.

In Sligo there are 8 new cases, an incidence rate of 340.3 and 223 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there no new cases recorded today giving it a 369.4 incidence rate and a total of 151 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 181.5 while 5-day moving average is 1,169.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 4;

Cavan - 14;

Donegal - 34;

Roscommon - 7;

Sligo - 13;

Longford - 8.