Leitrim man charged with having in excess of €13,000 of drugs for sale or supply

A young Mohill man who, is charged with having drugs for sale or supply in excess of €13,000 in Sligo, was returned for Circuit Court trial next June, at last Thursday’s sitting of Sligo District Court.

23-year-old Eoin Heaney, Drumgowna, Mohill is charged with possession of MDMA for sale or supply at Ballinode on April 9, 2018.

He is also charged with possession of the drug to the value of €810 for sale or supply on the same date and at the same location.

The defendant is charged with possession of N-Ethydylpentylone for sale or supply to the value of €13,000 at Mulberry Park, Sligo on April 18, 2018.

He is also charged with possession of that same drug for sale or supply on the same date and at the same location.

The defendant is charged with simple possession of the same drug on the same date and at the same location.

And he is charged with possession of Ketamine, possession of MDMA and possession of cocaine on the same date and at the same location.

At a previous sitting, Garda Karen Martin gave evidence of serving the Book of Evidence on the defendant.

Sergeant Derek Butler applied for a return for trial to the next sitting of Sligo Circuit Court on June 15.

Judge Kevin KIlrane reminded the court of the recent High Court decision regarding the hearing of cases.

The case was put back to January 28 for a plea or a contest.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail until that date.

At last Thursday’s sitting, Sergeant Derek Butler applied for the defendant to be returned for trial to the next sitting of Sligo Circuit Court on June 15.

The Sergeant said the State had no objection to bail.

Legal aid was granted to the firm of John McNulty, Carrick-on-Shannon.

A solicitor from that firm applied for two counsel for the Circuit Court hearing owing to the nature of the charges.

Judge Kevin KIlrane asked the State for the alleged amount of the alleged drugs.

Sergeant Butler said he did not have an exact figure, but it was in excess of €13,000.

The court granted the defence leave to have two counsel at the Circuit Court hearing.

The defendant was remanded on his own bail bond of €300.