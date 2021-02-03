RTÉ's 'Home of the Year' returns for a seventh season with two new judges and 21 amazing homes

One of Ireland's favourite lifestyle shows ‘Home of the Year’ is back for a seventh series with two new judges at the helm.

This year returning judge, architect and founding partner of Douglas Wallace Consultants, Hugh Wallace is joined by two new judges, award-winning interior designer Suzie Mc Adam and award-winning architect Amanda Bone.

"It's brilliant to have two new judges on board this year. Suzie and Amanda add a different dynamic to the series with their knowledge and experience,” said returning judge Hugh Wallace.

“Since I started presenting the show I've seen almost 150 homes. Every door I open I'm just so surprised - it's just amazing to see the owners' passion for these family homes. I found this year the most extraordinary yet as I think that homeowners' confidence has grown hugely in recent times."

As a nation, we're still at Level 5 and we're being encouraged to stay at home. With the new series of Home of the Year you can visit three other houses virtually from the comfort of your own couch (whether it's a Chesterfield sofa or a hanging egg chair!) every Tuesday for 8 weeks from February 16th.

After five and two years respectively as judges on Home of the Year, interior designer Deirdre Whelan and architect Peter Crowley will be taking a step back from the television series. Both Deirdre and Peter have decided to take a break from television to concentrate on their family and work lives.

Join judges Hugh, Suzie and Amanda as they take us through the keyhole of 21 stunning homes from the four corners of Ireland. The series features homes in Antrim, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Down, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Louth and Westmeath.

Suzie Mc Adam said: "It's my first year as a judge on Home of the Year, I've been a fan of the show for many years, so I'm super excited to be a part of the judging team and also to have the privilege of discovering so many different types of homes across Ireland. During filming I was intrigued to see how unique the homes were and was absolutely wowed by their individual style.

“I can't wait for viewers to get a glimpse into these 21 amazing homes and the hard work and energy their owners put into bringing their vision of their perfect home into fruition. This season might even help to inspire some homeowners to be brave in their interior design choices and add a fresh look to their homes for 2021."

The seventh series of the hugely popular Home of the Year will champion creativity and showcase individuality and clever design. Over 8 weeks, 21 homes will compete for the Home of the Year title in 2021.

From new builds, restorations and re-design the series features people who have created their dream homes. The series this year features a diverse mix of homes including converted mills, a converted schoolhouse, apartments, bespoke architectural new builds, re-imagined cottages and bungalows, DIY homes, restored period homes and vernacular buildings.

Looking for individuality, functionality and clever design, the three judges will individually score each of the homes out of 10, the home with the highest combined score in each programme will go through to the final in April, where the ultimate winner will be crowned.

Amanda Bone said: "Each year since the show began I’ve watched it with my mum, I’ve kept it from her that I’m a judge and I can’t wait to see her reaction! I was fascinated by how passionate people are about their homes and I was flabbergasted to discover the amount and type of work that the homeowners had carried out themselves.

“It was great to be involved as a judge on the show this year because it provided me with an opportunity, which I otherwise might not have had, to visit and spend time in some beautiful spaces which was very uplifting and badly needed! There are a couple of really interesting contemporary new build one off houses in this series and it was a privilege to be able to spend time in these houses and learn all about the ideas behind the designs."

The series starts on Tuesday, February 16 at 8.30pm on RTÉ One and runs for eight weeks.