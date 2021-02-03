Advice for patients with outpatient appointments at Sligo University Hospital

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 infection rate in the community and the high number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in the hospital, Sligo University Hospital has reduced the number of face to face outpatient appointments that are going ahead.

A number of clinics will take place virtually and patients will receive a telephone call from the member of the hospital team that they were due to see. Patients will be advised (by letter) if their appointment will be going ahead virtually.

A small number of face to face appointments are going ahead and these patients will receive a letter or a phone call to advise them of the details of their appointment.

Patients who develop any symptoms of Covid-19 prior to their appointment (cough, temperature, shortness of breath, loss or change to their sense of smell or taste or gastroenteritis symptoms) or who have been advised to self-isolate should not attend their appointment.

A spokesperson for the hospital said, “We appreciate that it is disappointing and frustrating for our patients when we have to postpone their appointments. We are keeping the situation under review with the intention of resuming outpatient appointments as soon as possible.”