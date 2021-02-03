Ladies GAA say no training until March at the earliest

Following Tuesday's meeting of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and advice from the GAA Covid-19 Advisory Group, no group training will be permitted until Friday, March 5.

"The incidence of the virus in the community remains at a level where it would be irresponsible for the LGFA to permit a return to collective training at this moment in time," said Ladies GFA CEO Helen O'Rourke.

"As the situation with the virus remains fluid, it is unfortunately impossible for the Association to put definitive dates in place for when Inter-County training or games may resume but they have confirmed activity will not return prior to the 5th March while Level 5 restrictions remain in place.

"We remain committed to providing at least a four-week window for teams between the return of collective training and the commencement of competitive games so as the situation progresses we will provide an update in relation to competitions in our master fixture plan."

"In the interim, I would like to thank our County Boards, Players and Managers for their understanding of the current situation and for co-operating with us in ensuring that collective training does not take place. It is imperative that this directive is strictly adhered to and any breaches of these guidelines will be dealt with as a high level offence. I also wish to remind Counties that all pitches and gyms must remain closed for the time being.

"We want to assure Counties that we are committed to getting our Counties and Clubs returning to training as soon as Government restrictions permit and we will keep you informed with all updates in this regard. The safety of our players, mentors, officials and their families must remain central to our decision making process over the coming weeks.

"We urge members to adhere to all restrictions and most importantly to stay safe. Together we can get through this and return safely to activity on the pitch.