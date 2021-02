Less than 5 new cases in Leitrim with figures also for neighbouring counties

A breakdown of the figures for Leitrim and neighbouring counties follows.

Leitrim:

Today's cases to midnight February 2nd - <5



5 day moving average to midnight Feb 2nd - 4

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - 190.4

New cases during last 14 days - 61

Roscommon:



Today's cases - <5



5 day moving average - 6



14-day incidence rate - 167.3



New cases during last 14 days - 108

Sligo:

Today's cases - 17



5 day moving average - 14



14-day incidence rate - 328.1



New cases during last 14 days - 215

Longford:

Today's cases - 8



5 day moving average - 6



14-day incidence rate - 359.7



New cases during last 14 days - 147

Cavan:

Today's cases - 11



5 day moving average - 13



14-day incidence rate - 354.4



New cases during last 14 days - 270



Donegal:

Today's cases - 27



5 day moving average - 32



14-day incidence rate - 395.7



New cases during last 14 days - 630