NATIONAL: Ambulance crew deliver baby at Irish petrol station

An ambulance crew from Edenderry were under the pump on Wednesday as they were tasked with delivering a baby at a petrol station.

The crew responded to the scene at the Applegreen Service Station in Caragh, Co Kildare where an expectant mother had unexpectedly gone into labour.

Baby Ellie was delivered at around 6pm on Wednesday, February 3.

National Ambulance Service Ireland Chief Ambulance Officer for North Leinster, Richard Quinlan, congratulated the parents on the birth after sharing a photograph of the new arrival on Twitter.

One ambulance officer and a chief ambulance officer were involved in the delivery.

The crew then transferred mother and baby to the Coombe Hospital where they are doing well.

Richard shared a photograph from the parents of baby Ellie.





