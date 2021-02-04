Case increasing again for Leitrim and surrounding counties on Thursday, February 4

According to figures released this evening, Thursday, February 4, Leitrim has 8 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the two week total to 67.

In Roscommon there have been less than five new cases with a two week tally of 89 while in Sligo there are 13 new cases of the virus bringing the total number of cases to 204 in the last fortnight.

In Donegal there are 36 new cases of Covid with 538 cases in the last 14 days while in Cavan there are 23 new cases and 244 confirmed cases in the last two weeks.