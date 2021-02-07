Free animal welfare online classroom initiatives for Leitrim kids and community groups

An extended series of virtual initiatives aimed at educating children and adults about the importance of animal welfare and responsible pet care have been unveiled by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), Ireland’s oldest and largest animal welfare organisation.

Normally the DSPCA hosts these educational sessions and talks in-person, but the organisation moved the initiatives online as a result of Covid-19. By hosting all activity online, the organisation is delighted that it can continue to spread the message about the importance of animal welfare

The range of online initiatives now hosted by the DSPCA include:

Live virtual talks given on Zoom by one of the DSPCA’s dedicated Education Outreach Team on the importance of responsible pet care and preventing animal cruelty.

Teachers can access a range of additional material on DSPCA.ie

Teacher workshops and career guidance talks on animal related careers are also available.

Workshops and talks for after school, youth and adult interest groups.

Pre-recorded guided shelter tours.

All of the virtual initiatives are free to everyone. Attendees are welcome to make donations to the DSPCA to help the organisation continue their important work.

Gillian Bird, Head of Education and Media at the DSPCA, said: “Animals and their welfare are at the very heart of everything we do at the DSPCA. Our vision is that every pet will one day enjoy a healthy life in a happy home and one of the ways we hope to achieve this is by educating the pet owners of the future.

"Our virtual educational talks are aimed at children and students of all ages – from pre-school right up to college and including adult interest groups - and we are happy to create an age appropriate session tailored to anyone’s specific needs.

"At the DSPCA, we work hard to spread the word that cruelty towards any animal is not acceptable and animals should be treated with kindness, and we’re delighted that we can continue spreading this message via virtual means during Covid.”

To book a virtual talk with the DSPCA or to book one of the limited places at our virtual mid-term workshops, simply check out www.dspca.ie.