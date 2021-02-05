Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, February 5, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Padraig McGinn, Ballynamoney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Castleblayney, Monaghan / Dundalk, Louth



Padraig McGinn (Retired School Principal) Ballynamoney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Castleblaney, Co.Monaghan and Dundalk, Co.Louth. January 31st 2021 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Angela, sisters Fidelma, Nuala and Maura, brothers Niall and Macartan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Pat (Dublin), daughters Mary (Dundalk) and Ann (London), sons-in-law David and Alan, Pat's partner Mary, grandchildren Triumph, Tallon, Savannah, Matthew and Jack, brothers-in-law Eamonn (Castleblaney), Aidan and sister-in-law Kate (Galway), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Padraig's funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning 6th February at 11.30 o'clock to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link https://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html

Christopher (Chris) Flannery, London / Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Flannery, London, England and his family was formerly of 33 Temple Street, Sligo Town, and Dromahair, Co Leitrim, peacefully, after a short illness at St. George's Hospital, London. Predeceased by his father John Flannery. Beloved husband of Sandra, son of Ethel and dear father of Berenice, Raymond, Jessica, Joella, Rachel and Kelly. Sadly missed by his wife, mother, daughters, son, his much loved grandchildren, his many cousins in Sligo, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege will leave The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo at 11:45am to arrive to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Friday, February 5, at 12pm for Requiem Mass, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery after. You can stream Christopher’s funeral Mass live by following this link https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral/

Maureen Rowley (née Mc Gee), Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Cavan

Maureen Rowley (nee Mc Gee) Hyde Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim & formerly of Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Sligo General Hospital, February 2nd 2021, surrounded by her daughters Aideen & Geraldine. Predeceased by her husband Alf & her son Cormac. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Sandra, Aideen, Amanda & Geraldine, brothers Breen & Jimmy and her sister Sally, sons-in-law Peter Kieran, daughter-in-law Brenda & her adored grandchildren Ciaran, Darragh, Rory, Niall, Odhran, Tiarnan, Cillian, Rian, Conal & Laoise. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Maureen's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Maureen's funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family members.

Joyce Kells (née Foster), Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Joyce Kells (nee Foster) Derrintinny, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan Tuesday 2nd February 2021, beloved wife of William and loving mother of Robert, Sandra, Lorraine and Linda. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Ken, Gethin and Ross, daughter-in-law Rhonda, grandchildren Rowena, Archie and Harry, Daniel and Emma, Lara and Jonah, Anna and Sadie, sisters Jean, Valerie, Irene and Audrey, brother Cyril predeceased, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Saturday at 1.15pm via Milltown village arriving at Tomregan Parish Church, Ballyconnell at 2 o’clock for funeral service followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. The funeral service will be stream lined live on https://vimeo.com/508365861

Dermot Lenehan, 31 Dean Cogan Place, Navan, Meath / Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully in his 91st year at Beaufort House Nursing Home, Navan. Formerly of Corraslira, Strokestown. Predeceased by his wife Gertie. Deeply regretted by his sister Nancy, brother Kevin, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday, February 5th, to Strokestown Parish Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Philip Hickey, Swords, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Hickey, Philip (Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon) - February 3rd, 2021, (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, children Claire, Seán and Áine, parents Bridie and Bernard, sisters Olive, Edel, Carol and Joan, brothers Brian and Kevin, mother-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday (6th Feb.). The funeral cortège will pass his home (Abbeyvale Rise) at 10.45 a.m. en route to the church. You can view the Funeral Mass live on webcam from 11 a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation. Church webcam link: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-cronans-church-brackenstown-swords

John Paul (Jacky Paul), Kenya / Moyne, Co Longford



The death has occurred of John Paul (Jacky Paul), formerly from Mombasa, Kenya, and Moyne, Co Longford, after a short illness on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara. Cherished father to Larry, Caroline and Scarlett and partners. Sadly missed by his sisters Twyla, Ramona and Anna. Much loved grandfather to Laura, Max, Tim, Oliver, Attrau and Sarah. Sadly missed also by his large circle of friends. Private family funeral to take place.

May they Rest in Peace.