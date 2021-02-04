Army drafted into nursing home after Covid outbreak

MEMBERS of the Defence Forces have been drafted in to provide round-the-clock cover at a Limerick nursing home following a number of Covid-19 related deaths.

It comes as Siptu union official Mark Quinn says care facilities across the region are facing “mass staff shortages” and urged better rates of pay in the sector.

“Staff working in private nursing homes are going above and beyond the call of duty. We want the government to clearly recognise their worth. They should be paid the exact same money as any public healthcare worker going forward,” he said.

Due to the pay disparity, he said many care workers are leaving for a career in the HSE instead.

The Limerick Leader understands there has been approximately 15 deaths of residents of a nursing home in the county in the last fortnight.

And with a number of staff out sick with coronavirus, this has led the defence forces to be called in.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces confirmed that upon a request from the HSE, at least six personnel a day are on site providing help.

“The assistance we are providing is to support the running of regional care home facilities and our personnel have no direct contact with patients or residents,” the service confirmed.

A number of supports are provided including cleaning, cooking or catering, waste removal, and transportation.