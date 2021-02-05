Man dies after crash in Co Sligo

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred shortly after 5pm on Thursday, 4th February, 2021 on the R278 at Magheranrush in Calry, Co.Sligo.

The collision involved a car and a jeep. The driver of the car, a 22 year-old man, was taken from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the jeep, a 35 year-old man, was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators have examined the scene.

The road remains closed with diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí. In particular, anyone who may have been travelling on either the R286 or R278 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.