Sligo-Leitrim branch of Social Democrats to be established

A Zoom meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 17, at 7pm, with the intention of establishing a Social Democrats branch in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency.

Leitrim-based Social Democrats member, Thomas Creamer, who is assisting efforts to set up the branch, commented: "The Social Democrats trebled their number of TDs from two to six in last year’s general election, and the party has seen a surge in membership across the country since.

“Following on from this, we hope to offer Sligo-Leitrim residents the opportunity to support and engage with a political party that has an unwavering belief in the importance of addressing issues of workers’ rights, social justice, climate change and regional and rural disadvantage.

“We believe there are voters and activists in the region that do not feel truly represented by the major parties. It is our intention to make the Sligo-Leitrim branch the political home for all those who wish to secure a good quality of life for the North-West for generations to come."

Anyone interested in getting involved with the new branch should contact info@socialdemocrats.ie for more information.