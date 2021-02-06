Man told to hand compensation and letter of apology to his victim

A man who damaged the wing mirror of a Range Rover brought €800 to court by way of compensation but was told to hand the money to the victim along with a letter of apology.

John McDonnell, Knockrush, Boyle, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court to criminal damage to a wing mirror of a Range Rover jeep belonging to James Lannon on November 24, 2019. A charge of assaulting James Lannon on the same occasion was withdrawn and struck out.

The court heard the victim in this case was socialising in a pub in Boyle when the wing mirror of his Range Rover was kicked and damaged by the defendant.

The defendant came into the pub and told the victim “I'll pay for your f***ing wing mirror.”

Mr McDonnell said he got drunk and kicked it. He then went into the pub and told the owner.

He said he had been having difficulties at the time. He had no previous convictions.

His solicitor, John Anderson, said Mr McDonnell spent one and a half weeks on remand in regard to this matter.

Mr McDonnell repeated in court that he was just going through a bad time and it shouldn't have happened and he apologised.

He said he is a farmer and lives at home with his parents and two sisters.

He said he didn't have a problem with alcohol, he was just having a few problems but has sorted them out now.

Judge Kevin Kilrane ordered Mr McDonnell to pay Boyle St Vincent de Paul €300 and then to go and meet the victim and pay him the €800 and hand him a letter of apology.

He told Mr McDonnell to get a recepit and keep a copy of the letter as he wanted to see it.

He told the defendant to come back on March 26 and indicated if his order was complied with he would apply the Probation Offenders Act 1.1 which is a dismiss.