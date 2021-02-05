Leitrim deaths - Saturday, February 6, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen Plunkett (née Doyle), Toughernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan / Dring, Longford



The death has occurred of Maureen Plunkett (nee Doyle), Toughernaross, Kilcogy, Co.Cavan and formerly of Ballinulty, Dring Co. Longford, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Sadly missed by her children Kathleen, John Joe, Gertrude, Oliver and Patrick, brothers Tom Ballinulty, Dring and Monsignor Canon Harry, Topsharn, Exeter, England, sons-in-law Peter and Joey, daughters-in-law Claire and Catherine, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Maureen's remains will leave her residence on Sunday, 7th February, at 1.15pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick, Finea for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current Covid 19 guidelines Maureen's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Parkinson's Association of Ireland or the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Padraig McGinn, Ballynamoney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Castleblayney, Monaghan / Dundalk, Louth

Padraig McGinn (Retired School Principal) Ballynamoney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Castleblaney, Co.Monaghan and Dundalk, Co Louth. January 31st 2021 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Angela, sisters Fidelma, Nuala and Maura, brothers Niall and Macartan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Pat (Dublin), daughters Mary (Dundalk) and Ann (London), sons-in-law David and Alan, Pat's partner Mary, grandchildren Triumph, Tallon, Savannah, Matthew and Jack, brothers-in-law Eamonn (Castleblaney), Aidan and sister-in-law Kate (Galway), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Padraig's funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning 6th February at 11.30 o'clock to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link https://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html



Philip Hickey, Swords, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Hickey, Philip (Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon) - February 3rd, 2021, (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, children Claire, Seán and Áine, parents Bridie and Bernard, sisters Olive, Edel, Carol and Joan, brothers Brian and Kevin, mother-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday (6th Feb.). The funeral cortège will pass his home (Abbeyvale Rise) at 10.45 a.m. en route to the church. You can view the Funeral Mass live on webcam from 11 a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation. Church webcam link: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-cronans-church-brackenstown-swords

Joyce Kells (née Foster), Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan

Joyce Kells (nee Foster) Derrintinny, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan Tuesday 2nd February 2021, beloved wife of William and loving mother of Robert, Sandra, Lorraine and Linda. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Ken, Gethin and Ross, daughter-in-law Rhonda, grandchildren Rowena, Archie and Harry, Daniel and Emma, Lara and Jonah, Anna and Sadie, sisters Jean, Valerie, Irene and Audrey, brother Cyril predeceased, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Saturday at 1.15pm via Milltown village arriving at Tomregan Parish Church, Ballyconnell at 2pm for funeral service followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Tomregan Parish Church care of Clive Magee funeral director or any family member. Due to the current government guidelines the family home and funeral will be private please.

May they all Rest in Peace.