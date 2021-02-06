Five new cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Leitrim in the 24 hours to midnight on Friday, February 5. This brings the two week total to 59.

Roscommon has another seven cases of the virus with a two week total of 85 while Cavan has six new cases bringing the two week total to 201.

In Donegal a further 22 cases of the virus have been identified with 500 cases over the last two weeks while in Sligo there are seven new cases with 173 in the last fortnight.