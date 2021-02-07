Less than five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Leitrim

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Leitrim in the 24 hours to midnight on Saturday, February 6 according to the latest figures released this evening.

This brings the two week total of cases to 51.

In Roscommon a further 8 cases have been confirmed with 84 people returning a positive Covid-19 test in the last two weeks.

in Cavan 18 new confirmed cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the two week total to 194 while in Donegal there are 47 new cases with 514 cases identified over the last fortnight.

In Sligo there are 15 new cases of the virus with 166 diagnosed in the last 14 days.