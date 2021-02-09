Another bitterly cold day for Leitrim and surrounding counties for Tuesday, February 9

Another cold and breezy day today, Tuesday, February 9 with scattered showers of sleet and possibly snow, easing through the afternoon. Some sunny spells also. Afternoon temperatures of just 2 or 3 degrees, again with an added wind chill factor in fresh easterly winds.

TONIGHT

Very cold tomorrow night with frost and icy stretches forming under long clear spells. Scattered showers of sleet and snow will become confined to the east and northeast of Connacht, with largely dry conditions elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees in a light to moderate northeast breeze.