Latest new Covid cases and deaths show numbers decreasing

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

5 of these deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years.

There has been a total of 3,687 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 829 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 204,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

401 are men / 426 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

386 in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 1,212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU. 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 5, 230,776 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

151,212 people have received their first dose. 79,554 people have received their second dose.