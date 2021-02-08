Good news for Leitrim as latest Covid figures released

Leitrim has recorded no new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on February 7.

The county has recorded 50 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 156 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the fourth lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 32 new cases with an incidence rate of 283.6 and 216 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 9 new cases, an incidence rate of 308.4 and 491 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 6 new cases, an incidence rate of 131.7, the lowest in the country, and 85 cases.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 241.1 and 158 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 7 new cases recorded today giving it a 283.6 incidence rate and a total of /1 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 145.5 while 5-day moving average is 1,008.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 4;

Cavan - 19;

Donegal - 29;

Roscommon - 7;

Sligo - 10;

Longford - 9.