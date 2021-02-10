A frosty start with sleet or snow expected for Leitrim and surrounding counties today

A bright, crisp start this morning, Wednesday, February 10, for many areas with lingering frost and ice. It will be very cold again with wintry showers of sleet or snow drifting into east Connacht. Many areas will be dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees at best, with a moderate easterly breeze.

TONIGHT

Largely dry, cold night with isolated wintry showers and clear spells. However rain, sleet and snow will move into the southwest overnight as southeasterly breezes freshen. Winds will become strong and gusty across the southwest. Lowest temperatures of -4 to +1 degrees with frost and ice forming, coldest in Ulster.