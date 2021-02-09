Status Yellow snow and ice warning issued for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for all counties in Connacht, Munster and Leinster for Thursday, February 11.

A band of sleet and snow spreading northeastwards during Thursday giving snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas (higher over the mountains), but transitioning to rain in the west and south on Thursday night.

The warning remains valid from 8am on Thursday to 8am on Friday, February 12.