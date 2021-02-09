Leitrim records second consecutive day with no new Covid infections

According to figures released this evening, Tuesday February 9, there have been no new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Leitrim leaving the two week total at 48. This is the second day a row with no new cases.

In Roscommon there are less than five new cases of the virus with 85 cases over the last two weeks while in Cavan there are 11 new reports of the virus with 220 cases in the last two weeks.

in Donegal a further 20 cases have been reported with 474 in the last fortnight while in Sligo less than five new cases have been confirmed, bringing the two week total to 156.