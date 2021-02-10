Former vet  wanted in UK on bestiality and extreme pornographic material charges arrested in Donegal

A former vet who is wanted on multiple charges of sexual activity with animals and of having extreme pornographic material has appeared before the High Court after his arrest in Donegal on foot of an extradition warrant.

Oliver Lown,35, with an address at Main Road, Kesgrave, Suffolk is wanted by authorities in the UK to face 12 offences, which also include making indecent images of children.

Mr Lown was arrested by detectives from the Garda’s extradition unit on Monday in Kilmacrennan and taken to Letterkenny garda station following the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the police in Suffolk.

The former vet appeared before Mr Justice Paul Burns in the High Court on Tuesday wearing a face mask, an orange jacket and trousers.

Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan of the Garda Extradition Unit told Aoife Carroll BL, for the State, that he was on duty on Monday in Kilmacrenan called to an address at Gortnaskea near Letterkenny at 6.37pm, where he arrested Mr Lown on foot of the warrant and cautioned him.

Det Sgt Kirwan said he introduced himself to Mr Lown and showed him his ID card. He said that Mr Lown agreed that his name was Oliver Lown and that one of the aliases he used was Ollie Fraser Henderson, while his place of birth was in Ipswich in the UK.

The detective said he showed Mr Lown a photograph which he agreed was him.

Outlining the offences facing Mr Lown, Det Sgt Kirwan said the warrant relates to 12 offences relating to images found on a PC laptop on April 4, 2019 in Kesgrave in Suffolk.

Mr Justice Burns fixed February 26 as the date for the full hearing of the extradition case.

He remanded Mr Lown in custody until that date, when an application for bail is expected to be made.