Sent forward to Circuit Criminal Court on rape charges alleged to have taken place in Leitrim

A man has been sent forward for trial to the current sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on two counts of alleged rape.

The offences are alleged to have taken place against the same female at an address in Leitrim on July 6, 2020 and July 7, 2020.

The defendant who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim was brought before a recent court sitting in Co Donegal.

Leitrim State Solicitor Noel Farrell told the court that the book of evidence had been served. He said it was the DPP's direction that the defendant be sent forward for trial to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

The judge granted legal aid in respect of one solicitor and two barristers.